(Pocket-lint) - There's no site quite like YouTube when it comes to discovering amazing new video content, and it's also great for finding new music. Its algorithms make finding new tracks easy.

However, once you do find a great new tune, you don't have any real way to get an MP3 file from a video - making it hard to add the music to your collection. That's where 4K YouTube to MP3 comes in, a nifty programme to help - plus, on April 1 it got a brand new design that makes everything even easier to use. Here's how to use it to get an MP3 file from a YouTube video.

Our first step is fairly obvious, really, but you'll need to download and install 4K YouTube to MP3 on your Windows PC or Mac - it's only a small file, so you should be able to get it installed within a couple of minutes.

Once you've got it installed, run the programme and you'll be ready to move to the next step.

This one's also nice and simple (you'll notice a theme developing on that front), but you'll need to do it. If you want to download an MP3 from a YouTube video, you'll want to find that video, first.

Just use your web browser or app of choice to browse to one of your favourite YouTube clips, and copy the URL of the video so that it's in your clipboard. However, the newest version of the app also lets you use the built-in browser to find your desired track, so whatever's easiest for you works best!

It might be a music video or any other clip - that part's completely up to you. In fact, you can download whole playlists or channels if you prefer, and you're not even limited to YouTube - you can also use popular platforms including Soundcloud, Vimeo, Instagram, Facebook, Flickr, Dailymotion, Metacafe, Twitch, and Tumblr.

Now, move back to 4K YouTubeto MP3 and select the blue "Paste Link" button that you'll find to the top-left of the window. Clicking on this will present you with a text field.

Here, paste in the URL from the video you want to use. You can also use the app's own search function to find your video if you prefer. When you've got the video selected, it'll start processing. You can also select what type of file you want it downloaded as - MP3 is the default, but M4A and OGG are also easily available!

Next up is the easiest step of them all - you can just wait for the file to download. You can use the opportunity to queue up more files to download next, or just twiddle your thumbs, but it shouldn't take too long to complete (depending on the length of the video).

Once it's done, you'll find the MP3 file in whichever output directory you've selected during setup - that might be your Downloads folder or any other place, which makes it convenient to get your files organised.

From there, you're free to enjoy the MP3 files however you like, meaning you can load them up onto other devices or listen to them at your leisure. Handily, 4K YouTube to MP3 also has a built-in audio player so you can start listening to your downloaded files without even needing to change app.

That's all there is to it! This method can help you download plenty of files using 4K YouTube to MP3 - so download it today and try it out for yourself!