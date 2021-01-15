(Pocket-lint) - Google-owned YouTube is testing a new shopping feature that will make it easier for you to purchase items in videos.

In a Google support thread, YouTube said its product teams are constantly testing new tools and features, and that its "test features" - also called experiments - are usually available for a short time and only for a small group of people.

Its latest test is a "new way for people to easily discover and purchase products featured in YouTube videos", the company explained.

YouTube said creators who are part of its new pilot test will be able to add certain products to their videos. Then, when watching the videos, viewers will be able to see the list of featured products - if they click a shopping bag icon on the bottom left corner of the video.

From there, viewers can explore each product’s page to see more information, related videos, and purchase options for that product. "We are currently piloting this feature with a limited number of creators," YouTube said. It is available in the US on iOS, Android, and desktop.

Keep in mind Bloomberg reported in October 2020 that YouTube had begun asking creators to tag and track products featured in their videos, with the goal of Google being able to directly sell the items directly through YouTube. Google even confirmed it was testing such functionality.

However, there hasn't been a lot information since about YouTube's shopping feature, nor has anyone reported seeing it in action. Perhaps with creators getting access, we'll begin to see more details leak. (Note that it's currently unclear if creators can earn off the products they mention.)

Writing by Maggie Tillman.