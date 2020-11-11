(Pocket-lint) - Google is offering a deal for YouTube Premium members in the US and UK, where they can get Stadia Premiere Edition.

The $99 bundle includes an older Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller. Anyone with an active YouTube Premium subscription can claim a Stadia Premiere bundle, though they must sign up for a free month of Stadia Pro. They can cancel Stadia Pro at any time, and they can keep the hardware.

The promotion is only available if a user has subscribed to YouTube Premium before 6 November, as noted by the terms and conditions. That means you can't simply subscribe to YouTube Premium now, because you will not be shown the option to redeem anything. To see if you're eligible, go here to claim the offer.

YouTube Premium normally costs $12 a month and offers ad-free videos, background play, downloads, and access to YouTube Music Premium.

So, basically, if you subscribe to YouTube Premium this route, you can snag a free Chromecast Ultra. Oh, and you get to try Google’s cloud gaming service. We suspect that's Google’s motive for offering this YouTube Premium deal. It wants to promote Stadia, one of the earliest cloud gaming players.

Its offer is active through 31 December 2020.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.