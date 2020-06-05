How to share a YouTube video or other audio in Zoom

Zoom screen sharing is really easy to do if you're on a Mac or PC, but we've seen numerous people comment on how they can't share audio or video in their Zoom meetings.

So here's how to do it.

Of course, this could apply to a YouTube video, but it could be a music round for your Zoom pub quiz that you've saved on SoundCloud (yes, we've done that) or it could even be Spotify.

On a mobile device? While you can share content from your camera roll or elsewhere on other Zoom apps, you can't screen share on a phone or tablet to Zoom.

Zoom screen sharing enables you to share your entire desktop, a window, an application or audio/video. And when you enable the screen share, you can choose whether to share the audio from your computer as well. Here's how.

Open your Zoom meeting on your Mac or PC Click on the green Share Screen icon at the bottom of the Zoom meeting window. You will see a pop-up window where you select your desktop or application - obviously, you need to select the right window that's showing your video or audio. Click the check box in the lower left that says Share computer sound. This is the key step! Now you can play the video clip or sound knowing that the other people in the meeting will hear it. To stop your audio being sent to the meeting, click Stop Share at the top of your meeting screen. You can also mute your computer to stop sharing audio but continue presenting, however you won't be able to hear others on the call. This could be useful in some circumstances though.

