It's now even easier to loop YouTube videos: Here's how

Google has cottoned on to the fact that people enjoy looping certain kinds of YouTube videos. Whether watching ASMR content, relaxing meditative videos or just listening to your favourite tunes on repeat it seems people love to loop.

It's been possible to loop videos for some time, but it seems that not everyone was aware how to do it and many were turning to third-party solutions.

Now YouTube's interface has been tweaked slightly to make it clearer how to get started looping. Right-click on a video and you'll see the option to loop appear at the top of the menu alongside other options to copy the video URL, embed code and more.

Once clicked, the video will then play continuously and you don't need to worry about an "up next" video playing afterwards instead.

This change has been rolled out now and is widely available on desktop.

Unfortunately, if you're looking to achieve the same results on mobile then things are a little trickier.

There isn't currently any easy option to simply click into the menu to then hit that loop button and set a video to repeat.

It is possible to do though, with just a few more steps.