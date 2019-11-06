Danny MacAskill: I'm no YouTuber

He might have found fame on YouTube back in 2009, but professional street mountain bike rider Danny MacAskill doesn't see himself as a YouTuber in any way or form.

"It's a funny place for me. YouTube just happens to be the platform that is best to get your content out to the most people," MacAskill tells the Pocket-lint podcast. "There are other platforms that have higher quality and higher standards, like Vimeo for example.

MacAskill, who's been making various videos around the world for the last 10 years prefers to make each video as if it is a new song on an album rather than offering a daily look into his life, or insist that you've seen previous videos he has made.

"I don't count myself as a YouTuber," adds MacAskill. "I recently started a channel, because it's the thing to have, but I make these films as if I've never made a film before."

It's that approach that MacAskill believes sets himself apart from what many YouTuber produce, and perhaps why he is keen to distance himself from the platform.

MacAskill has almost 200,000 subscribers, but has only posted 3 videos to his new YouTube channel over the last six months, a stark contrast to your average YouTuber who posts at least three videos a week.

"The top trending stuff on YouTube is a lot of drivel. You do worry for some of the younger generation for what they are aspiring to be in some of the vlogs that are on there, but each to their own."

MacAskills latest videos, on YouTube, sees him do a number of tricks in the Scottish sun on the mountain Buachaille Etive Beag near Glencoe and in and around the turquoise waters of Dunbar harbour to celebrate a new sponsorship deal with Adidas.

Previous videos like The Ridge filmed on the Isle of Skye in 2014 have since had over 66m views so far.

You can listen the full interview on the latest Pocket-lint podcast out this Friday and check out some of MacAskill's previous videos at at YouTube.com/RedBull