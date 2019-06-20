YouTube is under investigation for possible violation of child privacy laws and is reported to be considering wide-ranging changes to avoid hefty fines.

It is considering moving all of its content for children to YouTube Kids, restricting the main YouTube service to videos more suitable for older people. The Google-owned company is also mulling over the idea to stop autoplay on kids' content, so videos do not automatically continue after each viewing.

The Wall Street Journal claims that Google executives have briefed staff on the potential changes, although there is some resistance as the removal of kids videos from the main YouTube site could cost the company millions in lost advertising revenue.

And, while removing autoplay would be welcomed by parents, who worry about letting their children watch one video only for something less appropriate to appear after, it could negatively affect audience views for many big name contributors.

That's why the leaked proposals are just that at present: proposals. There is no guarantee that they will be approved.

In the meantime, the US Federal Trade Commission will continue its investigation into YouTube's practices. It is looking into alleged violation of the Children's Online Privacy Act after numerous complaints that the company improperly collected data on minors under the age of 13.