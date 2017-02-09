KeepVid Pro video downloader: Download any video from the web - including YouTube

Ever watch a YouTube video or some other type of online clip and wish you could save it?

Well, now you can, thanks to KeepVid Pro, a tool that allows you to grab videos from more than 10,000 video-sharing sites, including YouTube. It not only downloads videos in their original format, whether that be MP4, 3GP, FLV, or WebM, but also lets you convert them to a different format, such as AVI, MKV, WMV, etc. You can even use KeepVidPro to capture 4K videos from online sites or your screen.

Here's everything you need to know about KeepVid Pro.

KeepVid Pro is described as the "ultimate video downloader" tool. It allows you to download videos from video-sharing sites, capture streaming videos from online sites, capture an entire browser or window or a specific part of your screen, record live video while simultaneously capturing, convert videos to different formats, and transfer videos to your Android or iOS device.

The primary feature is the ability to grab any video online. Just click "Download" on the top right corner of your browser (thanks to the plugin you download) to download the video. Alternatively, you can copy the URL of the video that you wish to download and click the paste button in your browser to begin downloading. You can also click "Record Video" in the downloader to capture videos you're watching.

You can download videos from YouTube, Dailymotion, Hulu, Break, Metacafe, BlipTV, Vimeo, AOL, Lynda, MegaVideo, Veoh, VideoBash, LiveLeak, MyVideo, FunnyOrDie, Nico Video, TV.com, Veevr, Adobe TV, and more than 10,000 other sites.

KeepVid Pro can download videos in and convert videos to more than 150 formats, including MP4, 3GP, FLV, WebM, AVI, MKV, WMV, etc.

Yes. It is available Windows PC machines running Windows 10/8/7/Vista/XP, as well as Intel-based Mac (32-bit or 64-bit) running 10.6 Snow Leopard, 10.7 Lion, 10.8 Mountain Lion, 10.9 Mavericks, 10.10 Yosemite and 10.11 EI Captain.

You need to be using one of the following browsers in order to download videos and capture using KeepVid Pro: Safari 6.0 and above, Firefox 15.0 and above, and Chrome 22.0 and above.

With KeepVid Pro, you can directly download videos into MP3s, download entire video playlists, download in 4K and Full HD, schedule tasks and multi-task your downloads, and even download subtitles for YouTube videos. It is available as a browser plugin and integrates with your browser to let you search for and download content.

KeepVid Pro can also download youtube playlists or video playlists in batch and build multiple tasks, download youtube video subtitles, and lets you embed Integrated Browser to Search and Download Online.

You can try KeepVid Pro for free via the trial offering, but you can also purchase a one-year, lifetime, or family license for $19, $29, and $72.50 (on sale), respectively, to unlock all features.

Grab this free YouTube-to-MP3 downloader tool: http://keepvid.com. Also, KeepVid Pro has a handy support hub with detailed guides on how to use the software.