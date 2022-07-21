Xbox owners can now use Discord Voice chat, here's how

(Pocket-lint) - For some time now PC gamers have been using Discord to talk to friends while they play. Now Xbox owners will be able to do the same.

Microsoft has announced in an official blog post that Discord Voice chat is coming to both Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles as well. This has been coming for some time now as Discord has been working on PlayStation 5 compatibility for a while.

According to the announcement, Xbox users will be able to chat with their friends on Discord using standard voice channels on a server or via group calls. This functionality will make it easier for players to chat with friends on a cross-platform basis. So you can talk to friends who are playing on PC or even chat with people who are using Discord on mobile.

This will be ideal for games that allow cross-play and staying in touch with your friends for free too.

To begin with, Xbox Insiders will be getting the update first. So if you're keen to start using Discord as soon as possible on your Xbox then you'll need to sign up for the Xbox Insider Program. It will be rolling out "soon" to everyone else as well though.

To get started with Discord on Xbox you'll need to follow a few steps:

Press the Xbox button on your console to open the guide

Navigate to "parties & chat"

Click to "try Discord Voice on Xbox"

Scan the QR code that appears

Follow the prompts to link your Discord and Xbox accounts

Once you've connected your accounts you'll be able to display your Xbox GamerTag and game activity on your user profile. As well as using voice chat options.

If you have any problems with making the link on your console, you can do it on your mobile phone instead. To do that, open the app and follow these steps:

Click on your profile image on the bottom right of the app to get to the settings

Click on connections

Click on "add" on the top right

Scroll down and find the Xbox link

Click there and you'll need to login to your Xbox account

Then authorise and the connection will be ready

Discord has a detailed guide on various other things related to this if you need it.

Once you've linked your Xbox and Discord accounts, you can then join a voice channel. To do that, open the Discord mobile app and you'll see an option to "join on Xbox".

You'll need the Xbox app in order to do this though. And if you have that installed then it will launch and let you connect the Discord Voice chat to your Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One console.

Writing by Adrian Willings.