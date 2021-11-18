New Deezer lyrics turn your Xbox into a karaoke machine

(Pocket-lint) - Deezer has added lyrics to its Xbox app. Gamers can now sing along to their favourite music, with the lyrics appearing on-screen.

Also, as part of the 20th anniversary of the Xbox, the music streaming service has created gaming-inspired playlists - "Xbox 20th" and "Halo Classics".

Available to all Deezer premium subscribers, the synchronised lyrics work within the app itself, as long as the track chosen supports the function. It can effectively turn your Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One into a karaoke machine - something that might come in handy if family visit during Thanksgiving or Christmas.

In addition, Deezer can play tracks in the background while you game, so you can have a "Flow" running, which is an automatic, infinite playlist that includes tracks you already enjoy and recommendations based on your previous listening habits.

"Our gaming community loves their personal music as much as their favourite Xbox games. Now we’re expanding their console experience with lyrics to give [them] even more entertainment options," said Deezer's Clement Durandeau.

"It’s easier than ever to have a karaoke sing-along jam when you’re in the mood. And, when it’s time for gaming, Deezer is right there with you to provide you with a personal soundtrack that goes along your digital adventure."