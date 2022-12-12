WhatsApp's next big thing is a feature you didn't know you needed

(Pocket-lint) - WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow messages to disappear as soon as they have been read by their recipient, improving privacy.

The feature, which is currently being tested by WhatsApp and is available in the latest beta version of the app on Android, automatically expires a message as soon as it has been read. The view-one messages can then no longer be seen or retrieved, ensuring that whatever was sent remains private. Such messages can't be forwarded or copied, either.

WhatsApp already offers view-once media including photos and videos, but this is the first time that the feature has been applied to text. And just like media, it's expected that anyone taking a screenshot of the text will see it redacted in some way.

The new feature hasn't been officially announced and there is no way to confirm when it will be released to the public. However, WhatsApp is normally pretty good at progressing features from beta to public release, so we can be fairly sure that we'll see view-once messages sooner or later.

The ability to send a message that will auto-destruct once viewed has obvious uses, and not just in Mission Impossible movies. Sending passwords via WhatsApp isn't something we'd recommend, but it could be done in this manner. Other personal information can also be shared this way, safe in the knowledge that it will be removed once seen.

