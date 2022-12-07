Meta's avatars roll out on WhatsApp with 36 custom stickers

(Pocket-lint) - Meta's avatars are available to be used in WhatsApp for the first time, with the instant messaging app offering 36 custom stickers for people to try.

The new avatars act as a digital version of the real person writing the messages and look similar to Apple's Memojis. WhatsApp says that users can create billions of combinations that include different hair styles, facial features, and even clothes.

Once an avatar has been set up users will be able to make use of those 36 stickers to reflect a range of different emotions and actions, giving them another alternative to typing out a message.

WhatsApp says that it will continue to offer different and improved style enhancements that will include new lighting, shading, textured hair styles, and more. The instant messaging outfit promises to "make avatars even better over time" so you can expect there to be plenty of tweaks to be made after you initially create your own avatar.

The new avatars are currently rolling out to the many WhatsApp accounts in use today, so you might not have access to them just yet. You can check if you do by opening the WhatsApp app and then heading to the Settings page. A new Avatar option should become available beneath your profile picture when you're all set. It might also be a good idea to make sure that you have the latest version of the WhatsApp app installed, too.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.