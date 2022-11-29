How to "Message Yourself" on WhatsApp

(Pocket-lint) - WhatsApp is in the process of rolling out a new feature which is pretty simple but potentially very useful - Message Yourself.

This does exactly what it says on the tin, giving you a private message feed where you can post messages to yourself, whether they're reminders, notes or anything else.

Using it is thankfully very simple, and you'll know whether the feature has reached you by whether you can follow the first two steps below.

How to use Message Yourself on WhatsApp

Here's how to send yourself messages.

Open WhatsApp and create a new chat using the button on the top-right of the display Check if there's a contact for yourself at the top of your list If so, tap it to create the chat and begin messaging yourself privately

That's it - from now on, you'll have a sort of private message thread to stick links you want to save, draft messages or any number of other uses.

If you can't see a contact for yourself when you follow the steps above, the feature may not have reached your territory yet, or you might need to manually update your app version in the Google Play Store or App Store.

In theory the feature should be coming out worldwide, so it should only be a matter of time before we can all start using it.

For more WhatsApp tips and tricks, check out our detailed guide here.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.