Is WhatsApp down? Messages not loading?

(Pocket-lint) - Popular messaging service WhatsApp seems to be down. It isn't loading for many thousands of uses and just displays a "connecting" message at the top of the mobile application.

According to outage detection site Downdetector, reports of WhatsApp failing to work started shortly before 8am BST. It was still struggling at the time of writing, more than an hour later.

Users can see existing chats and use the app, but cannot send or receive new messages.

There have been more than 40,000 reports on Downdetector so far, which suggests that it is a general outage.

The reports are split between the inability to send messages and connecting to the server. Some also complain about the app.

You can submit your own report on the site by heading to its dedicated WhatsApp page.

It is not yet know what the problem with WhatsApp is, or whether it will be fixed anytime soon.

WhatsApp's parent company Meta has released a statement, though: "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages, and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," said a spokesperson (via Sky News).

You can track the status of WhatsApp across other social networks too. Twitter users are reporting the service issues using the hashtag #WhatsAppDown, for example.

