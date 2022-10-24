WhatsApp is beta testing its most pointless feature to date

(Pocket-lint) - WhatsApp is now testing the ability to add a poll to a chat that includes just two people, making it somewhat pointless.

The news comes months after WhatsApp first began beta testing polls in group chats, a feature that makes all kinds of sense given the need to reach a consensus with multiple people present. But a new report notes that the instant messaging outfit is now testing putting the same feature into chats that include just two people, for reasons that aren't yet clear.

We're told that the feature, which is now available to just a handful of beta testers, works in much the same way as it does when used in a group chat. That means that the person creating the poll can add up to 12 options and then the app will automatically update the count as people vote. But again, there will only be one other person voting - something that removes the tension from the outcome somewhat.

WABetaInfo notes that WhatsApp may simply be giving people a fun way to get someone's thoughts on a few different options when, for example, choosing what to have for dinner. But it still seems strange that this feature exists when there are only two people involved in the decision. Out of all the features we've seen WhatsApp test over the years, this seems like one most likely to be culled before making its way to the public.

