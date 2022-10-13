WhatsApp to increase group numbers to over 1,000

(Pocket-lint) - Messaging giant WhatsApp is reportedly testing whether it can raise the limit on group participants in its app to a massive 1,024, just weeks after it tested the option for 512-person groups.

Back in June, WABetaInfo spotted that WhatsApp had added the 512-person limit for certain beta testers, and it's now seen that limit go up again to double the already large number.

The feature is being tested on both iOS and Android, which is unsurprising given the relative feature parity that WhatsApp maintains between the two platforms.

This is still a pretty limited beta test, though, with a select number of participants, so we're not exactly on the cusp of a major new feature coming to everyone using the standard app.

However, it's definitely a signal that WhatsApp is thinking about and testing larger group limits, so don't be surprised if it does make an announcement on this front at some point in the next few months.

It's anyone's guess whether that would see the app skip straight to the bigger limit of 1,024 or whether we'll instead be stepped up to 512 initially before a later increase again.

Until an actual announcement, though, we'll have to keep an eye out for further beta changes to see if it gives us an indication of what WhatsApp might be planning.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.