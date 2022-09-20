WhatsApp working on ability to edit messages

(Pocket-lint) - There are a number of great features built into the WhatsApp messaging platform, including Disappearing Messages, the ability to hide your online status and profile picture from specific contacts and the ability to delete a message once you have sent it.

There is one feature still missing though - the ability to edit messages. You don't always want to delete an entire message just because you spelt something wrong or put in a wrong name, and offering the ability to edit messages would mean you wouldn't have to.

While nothing is official as yet, WABetaInfo has found evidence in the WhatsApp beta for Android app version 2.22.20.12, that the company is working on the ability to edit messages for a future update of the app.

The site reported that the feature would require you to update WhatsApp if you are running an older build in order to see an edited version of a message. It didn't know what the time frame for editing a message would be though.

When WhatsApp launched the ability to delete messages, you had to do it within a very specific time frame - 1 hour, 13 minutes and 8 seconds. This has since changed, but it could be WhatsApp opts for a similar specific window with edited messages.

For now, nothing is official so it's not clear when the editing messages feature will arrive on the final WhstaApp software, but given Apple now offers the feature within its Messages app on iOS 16, we'd hope to see it on WhatsApp soon.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.