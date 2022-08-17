WhatsApp's desktop Windows app now works without your phone

(Pocket-lint) - WhatsApp has rolled out an update for its native app on Windows, refreshing its design in a few ways but also untethering the app from your phone.

The new version will now continue to receive messages even if the app isn't open and your phone is turned off, a big step forward that lets you stop worrying about your phone's battery in the back of your mind.

Behind the scenes, the app is native to Windows now, rather than being a web app, which should make it more responsive than ever, if that was a problem for you before.

The app does look a little cleaner, too, with some subtler use of colour compared to the older version - for example, the top of the app is no longer a glaring green, instead blending in with the rest of the display.

The new version of the app is available to download from the Microsoft Store here, although you may find like us that you're still on the older version even after a re-install.

This will doubtless update soon, as WhatsApp rolls out the change to its desktop users. You can check out the WhatsApp FAQ section for a few more details on how the new version works, too.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.