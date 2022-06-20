Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

WhatsApp adds three handy new features, here's what they do

(Pocket-lint) - WhatsApp rolled out some new features over the past week, and they're particularly useful if you find yourself on a lot of group calls.

Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp at Meta, announced the new features via Twitter:

We're especially happy to see the ability to mute specific users, which should help prevent a call from getting derailed due to a crying baby or loud coffee shop.

You can now direct message any participant, direct from the call screen, useful if you want to tell someone that you've muted them, for instance.

In addition, a pop-up banner will now announce when someone joins the call. Which is something you'd expect to happen regardless, but wasn't the case previously.

While none of these features are groundbreaking, they are good steps toward improving the WhatsApp group call experience.

The platform has been hard at work improving its group features, recently bumping up the number of users allowed on a group call from 8 to 32 people. As well as allowing a staggering 512 members in a group chat.

The new group call features are live now for most users, if you want to ensure that you can use them, be sure to keep your app updated.

