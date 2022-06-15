How to transfer your WhatsApp chat history to a new phone

(Pocket-lint) - Meta is updating WhatsApp with the ability to let you easily transfer your conversation history from Android to iPhone. Previously, it only allowed you to move chats from iPhone to Android. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the change in a Facebook post, addressing long-existing complaints about how difficult it can be to migrate phone data between the two mobile operating systems. Here is everything you need to know about how to transfer WhatsApp chats between your phones, no matter if you use Android or iPhone.

To begin, you need to use Apple's Move to iOS app. It helps Android users move their contacts, calendar, SMS, and now, WhatsApp chats, to iPhone.

Download the Move to iOS app on your Android phone. For more about how Move to iOS works, see Apple's support page here. Begin to set up your new or factory-reset iPhone. Select the "Move data from Android" option. Follow the steps in the Move to iOS app on your Android app. Once your iPhone is fully set up, open up the WhatsApp app. Sign in using the same phone number. Your preexisting Android chat history should appear.

There are caveats to WhatsApp's Android-to-iPhone chat transfer capability.

The process only works with new or factory-reset iPhones.

In order to initiate a transfer of chat data, you’ll need to be running: Android 5 or up on your Android device iOS 15.5 on your iPhone

If you already have a preexisting iOS chat history, the imported Android history will overwrite it.

In Android 12, Google offers an operating-system-level feature that allows you to move your WhatsApp chat histories from an iPhone to your Android device. The feature was limited to Pixel phones at launch but is rolling out to all new smartphones launching with Android 12.

Connect the iPhone to your new or factory-reset Android 12 phone via a USB-C to Lightning cable.

Follow the on-screen instructions to import all or selected data from the iPhone to your Android 12 phone.

When prompted, tap the continue button to complete transferring data.

When prompted, scan the QR code shown on the Android device using your iPhone.

Scanning the QR code will pop open WhatsApp on the iPhone.

Tap the start button, and that's it.

There are caveats to WhatsApp's iPhone-to-Android chat transfer capability.

The process only works with new or factory-reset Android 12 devices.

You need a USB-C to Lightning cable to initiate the transfer.

There is a separate transfer process for Samsung phones running Android.

WhatsApp has worked with not only Google to allow for local transfers of WhatsApp backups from an iPhone to an Android device, but also with Samsung specifically. In fact, if you're moving from an iPhone to a Samsung Android device, you can transfer your chat history, account information, profile photo, and settings. You just can't transfer calls.

Reset your Samsung device. Open the Smart-Switch app on your Samsung device. Connect your iPhone to your Samsung device via a USB-C to Lightning cable. Select all the apps and data you want to transfer, including WhatsApp. When prompted, scan the QR code displayed on the phone's screen. The QR code should open WhatsApp on your iPhone. Tap the start button to continue transferring data. You can now finish setting up your Samsung device. Once done, open WhatsApp and log in using the same number as on the iPhone. Press the Import button to complete the process.

Need more help? See WhatsApp's support guide for migrating data from iPhone to Samsung.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.