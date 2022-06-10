(Pocket-lint) - WhatsApp only recently increased the number of participants that could take part in a group call from eight to 32, but now the messaging platform is upping the number again, this time to 512.

Yes, you did read that right. If we get put in a group with 512 people, we will be putting that straight on mute. The feature that sees the ability to add 512 people to a WhatsApp group went into beta in early May but it has now started to roll out to iOS, Android and Desktop users.

For iOS users, you'll need to be running WhatsApp 22.12.0.73 and later, while Android users need to be running 2.22.13.10 and later to be able to receive the update. You may need to wait 24 hours before you get it though so don't panic if you haven't got it just yet, your 512 friends will just have to wait.

Alongside the official rollout of the larger group option on WhatsApp, the company is said to be working on the ability to export your WhatsApp backup from Google Drive in a beta version of the Android app. According to WABetaInfo, this feature is being tested on Android version 2.22.13.11 and the backup will include your full chat history, with not just messages but images, videos, and other media files too. It's not clear when this feature will be released though.

For now, have a check to see if you can add 512 participants to a group by opening WhatsApp, tapping on New Group and you'll see 0/512 under Add Participants at the top if you have the feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.