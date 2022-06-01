WhatsApp may soon allow you to edit sent messages

(Pocket-lint) - WhatsApp is testing a feature that allows users to edit sent messages on iOS, Android and the messaging platform's web app.

As shown in the screenshots below - captured by WABetaInfo - WhatsApp is experimenting with the idea of allowing users to change the content of a message even after it's been sent.

It's not the first time the app has tested out the feature, of course. Back in 2017, a similar feature was trialled, but it never made it onto the messenger in full.

This time around, it looks as though long-pressing a message and selecting the three-dot menu will bring up the option to edit. From here, you would seemingly be able to edit out typos and other errors.

What isn't clear is whether there's any time limit on being able to edit these messages, or, perhaps more importantly, if individual message history would be available for other users to view.

Given this is simply a beta feature, however, it's possible that finer details are still being fleshed out by WhatsApp.

Naturally, this also means there's no timeline for the full release of the feature - and that's assuming it will actually be implemented this time around.

Best VPN 2022: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK By Roland Moore-Colyer · 1 June 2022

With WhatsApp on somewhat of a tear when it comes to adding new features, though, it does feel like a long-awaited option to edit is likely to arrive at some stage.

If you want to test the feature for yourself, you're able to join WhatsApp's beta program on the Google Play Store. Otherwise, you'll have to keep your fingers crossed and hope this one makes it through testing.

Writing by Conor Allison.