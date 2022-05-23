WhatsApp will stop supporting some Android handsets and iPhones from the start of the new year. Which handsets get the chop?

WhatsApp will cease support for a selection of iPhones and Android handsets as we enter a new year.

From 1 January 2023, 49 different devices will no longer get software updates from the Meta-owned company. They might not be able to access some features or the chat application might not work entirely.

This started at the end of October, when support for iOS 10 and 11 ended - affecting the iPhone 5 and 5c specifically - now a list of Android phones to be affected has appeared online. If your device is on it, you may have restricted or zero access to WhatsApp from new year's day.

For iPhone users, iOS 12 and 13 is now the mandatory minimum requirement to use WhatsApp. The chat service also currently states that it only supports Android 4.1 and newer.

You can find the list of affected phones below:

iPhone 5

Phone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

As WhatsApp support states, this is actually normal as the application is developed for more current systems.

"Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates," it says on the support website.

"To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them.

"These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp."