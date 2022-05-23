WhatsApp will cease support for a selection of iPhones and Android handsets as we enter a new year.
From 1 January 2023, 49 different devices will no longer get software updates from the Meta-owned company. They might not be able to access some features or the chat application might not work entirely.
This started at the end of October, when support for iOS 10 and 11 ended - affecting the iPhone 5 and 5c specifically - now a list of Android phones to be affected has appeared online. If your device is on it, you may have restricted or zero access to WhatsApp from new year's day.
For iPhone users, iOS 12 and 13 is now the mandatory minimum requirement to use WhatsApp. The chat service also currently states that it only supports Android 4.1 and newer.
You can find the list of affected phones below:
- iPhone 5
- Phone 5c
- Archos 53 Platinum
- Grand S Flex ZTE
- Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
- HTC Desire 500
- Huawei Ascend D
- Huawei Ascend D1
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend P1
- Quad XL
- Lenovo A820
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus 4X HD
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L7
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus Nitro HD
- Memo ZTE V956
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy S2
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Sony Xperia Arc S
- Sony Xperia miro
- Sony Xperia Neo L
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight ZT
As WhatsApp support states, this is actually normal as the application is developed for more current systems.
"Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates," it says on the support website.
"To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them.
"These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp."