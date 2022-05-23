WhatsApp to stop working on some iPhones, is yours affected?

(Pocket-lint) - WhatsApp will cease support for iOS 10 and 11 from 24 October 2022 and that means some iPhones will no longer be able to use the chat application after that date.

That's because iOS 12 and 13 will be required to continue to use WhatsApp. It will cease to work on older iPhones that cannot run either iOS 12 or 13.

Those most affected will be iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c users. Thankfully, it doesn't apply to the iPhone 5s, 6 or 6s as they run on iOS 12. Naturally, any iPhone more modern than those will also be fine.

According to WABetaInfo, early iOS users have been receiving a warning messge, prompting them to update: "WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after 24 Oct 2022. Please go to Settings > General, then tap Software Update to ge the latest iOS version," it says.

This is reflected by messaging on the official WhatsApp support pages online. Support is listed for iOS 12 and above only.

"Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates," it states.

"To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp."

Best iPhone apps 2022: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman · 23 May 2022

Writing by Rik Henderson.