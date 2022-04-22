WhatsApp group calls can now include up to 32 contacts

(Pocket-lint) - Following the recent slew of announcements regarding WhatsApp Communities features coming to the app, an update appears to confirm that the ability to add up to 32 contacts to a group call is already rolling out to some users.

As part of the WhatsApp 22.8.80 update, the user limit on calls will be expanded from the current eight, with the patch notes reading: "Group calls now supports up to 32 participants and includes an updated interface with a social audio layout, speaker highlight and waveforms."

It's not yet clear if the update is rolling out just to iOS users at present - though, even if it is, it's likely the new feature will arrive on Android over the coming weeks. As described previously, it won't be available on WhatsApp's desktop client.

When it does, it will also debut a new layout for group calls. As shown below, each user will have their own bubble that will highlight when they speak and feature a waveform.

Alongside the new group call user limit, the latest version of the app will also feature updated designs for voice message bubbles and contact information, as well as small changes to how you can access media that you've favourited.

It all comes, as we say, with plenty of new features on the horizon across WhatsApp's range of services.

There are indications that users will soon be able to hide their last seen status from specific contacts, with polls - a feature already available in Facebook's Messenger - also expected to arrive for users to play around with in their group chats.

Writing by Conor Allison.