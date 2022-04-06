You'll soon be able to add a poll to WhatsApp chats

(Pocket-lint) - WhatsApp might be planning to add another useful feature to its chat app, according to a leaked screenshot of a work-in-progress addition.

The change would add the ability to make polls for your group chats, posing a question and offering up to 12 potential answers for people to choose from, so that you can get a sense for what the group prefers.

Members of the chat will be able to cast their votes or check to see what the results are, without offering up an opinion of their own.

You'll be able to re-order the entries in the options, too, if you want to try to influence anyone's choices (not that you would!).

Experience the future of search with Huawei's Petal Search By Pocket-lint Promotion · 31 March 2022 This is a better way to browse the web.

Polling is a feature that Meta brought to Facebook Messenger a good while ago, so it'll be a welcome addition to WhatsApp, given how many groups organise social events using its group chat options.

Even if you suspect that you'll never use a poll, it's the sort of feature that won't change your use of the app at all but simply exist in the background, so we'll be keeping an ear to the ground to find out when it might actually go live.

After all, until WhatsApp or Meta makes a public statement about it or confirms that it's coming, it's still entirely possible that it'll end up on the cutting room floor.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.