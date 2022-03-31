WhatsApp overhauls how voice messages look and work

(Pocket-lint) - WhatsApp is rolling out an update that will add some new voice message features, including the ability to listen to messages while reading other chats and even play them at 1.4 or 2-times speed.

The update, which will be available to all users in the coming weeks, will also let you pause and resume your recordings while making voice messages. You'll also be able to play them back before sending them. WhatsApp is not only improving the way you create and listen to voice messages but also how they look, by introducing a waveform visual representation of the sound on a voice message to help you follow along.

Meta-owned WhatsApp said its users send around 7 billion voice messages daily in the chat app. The audio feature, which was first launched in 2013, is also commonly called voice notes. It basically makes it quicker and easier for Whatsapp users to hold conversations. It's even an accessibility tool for users who prefer to avoid typing but still want to communicate with their friends and loved ones using WhatsApp.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.