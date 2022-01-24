(Pocket-lint) - A beta version of the latest iOS app reveals that Whatsapp is planning to make it easier than ever to transfer chat history from Android phones to iPhones.

Last year, Whatsapp began allowing users to transfer chats from iOS to Android phones, starting with Samsung models.

Later, Whatsapp also added support for Google Pixel phones and other Android 12 handsets.

It's great to see it being allowed the other way around, although it's a shame it has taken so long.

Originally spotted by WABetaInfo, the 22.2.74 iOS beta has features that suggest it will soon enable users to move their Android chats over to iOS.

It appears that you will an additional app for the feature to function, the app is called Move to iOS.

Since the Move to iOS app isn't available yet, the function does not work in the beta and we don't know exactly when it will release.

WABetaInfo wasn't able to determine supported handsets or operating system versions for the upcoming feature either.

Still, it's a step in the right direction that will allow users who are planning on switching to avoid third-party apps, which could cause privacy concerns.

Writing by Luke Baker.