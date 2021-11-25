(Pocket-lint) - A built-in sticker maker is coming to the browser and desktop app version of WhatsApp.

As reported by The Verge, WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp through the browser will now let you transform images from your library into stickers that can be sent within the messaging app.

With the update, images can be edited with a free-roam crop tool that can easily get rid of backgrounds, as well as text, Emojis and other WhatsApp stickers able to be overlayed before being sent across to contacts.

In order to access the new feature, users simply need to click the attachments icon, select 'Sticker' and then find an image they wish to upload.

The introduction of stickers on the web versions of WhatsApp is a notable upgrade, but it's also one that we saw come to iOS and Android versions of the messaging service some time ago.

Its addition on both Web and desktop variations of WhatsApp will arguably be more useful, given that editing will likely be easier with a mouse and larger screen, but the bigger takeaway here is how the Facebook-owned service continues to bring the experience into a more uniform state for users.

We've already seen plenty of new features test and land across WhatsApp in 2021, including Disappearing Messages, View Once attachments, multi-device sync, end-to-end encryption for backups and - one that was long overdue - easier chat transfers between iOS and Android.

A built-in sticker maker for Web and browser may not be the biggest update among this list, but it's a neat introduction that shows WhatsApp's commitment to multiple platforms - and that can only be a good thing.