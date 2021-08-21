Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. WhatsApp app news

WhatsApp is finally coming soon to the iPad

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint WhatsApp is finally coming soon to the iPad

- Zuckerberg personally confirms it

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - WhatsApp, the most popular messaging application in the entire world, is finally getting some long-awaited native iPad support, according to WABetaInfo - a site exclusively dedicated to analyzing the latest features from WhatsApp beta releases. 

The Facebook owned company is currently testing multi-device 2.0 support within the apps' latest beta version, and now for the first time, the iPad is available as a linkable device. 

This all but officially confirms that WhatsApp will debut on iPad sometime in the near future. 

Back in June, Mark Zuckerberg and other team members from Facebook personally reached out to the founder of WABetaInfo to discuss upcoming features and other plans for the app, including Snapchat like view-once-and-they’re-gone messages and images, and disappearing convos altogether. 

All these new additions are in the name of greater privacy and security when communicating through the app, as Zuckerberg so proudly touted when speaking with the founder of the site. Screenshots courtesy of WABetaInfo

In June, when asks about multi-device support for WhatsApp in a scenario where your main device has no internet connection or battery power, the Facebook CEO said: 

   Yup. It's been a big technical challenge to get all
your messages and content to sync properly
across devices even when your phone battery
dies, but we've solved this and we're looking
forward to getting it out soon!

While a release date hasn't been set, it seems fair to assume full iPad support should roll out by early next year at the latest. 

Writing by Alex Allegro. Originally published on 21 August 2021.
Recommended for you
What is OnlyFans, who uses it, how does it work, and why is it banning porn?
What is OnlyFans, who uses it, how does it work, and why is it banning porn? By Maggie Tillman ·
WhatsApp is finally coming soon to the iPad
WhatsApp is finally coming soon to the iPad By Alex Allegro ·
What is Klarna and how does it let you 'buy now, pay later' with no interest?
What is Klarna and how does it let you 'buy now, pay later' with no interest? By Maggie Tillman ·