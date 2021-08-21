WhatsApp is finally coming soon to the iPad

(Pocket-lint) - WhatsApp, the most popular messaging application in the entire world, is finally getting some long-awaited native iPad support, according to WABetaInfo - a site exclusively dedicated to analyzing the latest features from WhatsApp beta releases.

The Facebook owned company is currently testing multi-device 2.0 support within the apps' latest beta version, and now for the first time, the iPad is available as a linkable device.

NEWS: WhatsApp is finally working on multi-device 2.0, and you can use iPad as new linked device ️

Android tablets are also planned to support multi-device on WhatsApp for Android!



It's under development and it will be released in a future update. Follow me to discover more pic.twitter.com/rND4xQfBDj — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 20, 2021

This all but officially confirms that WhatsApp will debut on iPad sometime in the near future.

Back in June, Mark Zuckerberg and other team members from Facebook personally reached out to the founder of WABetaInfo to discuss upcoming features and other plans for the app, including Snapchat like view-once-and-they’re-gone messages and images, and disappearing convos altogether.

All these new additions are in the name of greater privacy and security when communicating through the app, as Zuckerberg so proudly touted when speaking with the founder of the site. Screenshots courtesy of WABetaInfo.

In June, when asks about multi-device support for WhatsApp in a scenario where your main device has no internet connection or battery power, the Facebook CEO said:

Yup. It's been a big technical challenge to get all

your messages and content to sync properly

across devices even when your phone battery

dies, but we've solved this and we're looking

forward to getting it out soon!

While a release date hasn't been set, it seems fair to assume full iPad support should roll out by early next year at the latest.