(Pocket-lint) - It’s 2021, and yet transferring your chat history on WhatsApp when switching platforms has mostly been impossible to do, that is until now.

Today, during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, the Facebook owned cross chat platform announced that it’s finally letting users who jump between Android and iOS bring their messages and attachments along with them.

The company revealed the task to be a bit more complex than it might have seemed on the surface, claiming they ran into problems when transferring conversation logs using end-to-end encryption methods. Obviously, however, the company has worked those kinks out and the feature should be making its global debut shortly.

Ultimately, WhatsApp says the feature will initially only be available in the “coming weeks” for users of Samsung devices switching over from an iPhone, although of course in the near future, all Android models should be supported.

WhatsApp says users can expect to be able to transfer their entire chat logs, photographs, videos and voice memos, which should cover pretty much everything you can possibly send over the app.

