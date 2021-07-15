WhatsApp tests multi-device sync without a phone

(Pocket-lint) - WhatsApp is reportedly gearing up to launch a test allowing users to connect to its messaging service from multiple devices without requiring them to be tethered to a phone, in a big change to how it usually works.

The feature has been rumoured for quite some time, but is apparently about to enter public testing for the first time, signalling how close it is to finally being released.

The test will let users sign up to register up to four non-phone devices to their WhatsApp account, to be able to message on those devices regardless of where their phone is. It'll also apparently work with both voice and video calls, ensuring you're not missing out on functionality.

That'll mean an end to the problem of a phone with dead battery destroying your ability to use WhatsApp on your laptop, for example, so it should be really handy if it gets a wide release.

Best iPhone apps 2021: The ultimate guide By Maggie Tillman · 15 July 2021

At this stage, though, it's still being tested, so there's no news on an estimated release date or rollout. Still, the project certainly seems to be progressing at a steady pace, so we'd hope it isn't too long before the update is available for all to use.