(Pocket-lint) - WhatsApp is said to be testing the ability for users to select different playback speeds for voice messages, according to a new update in its TestFlight Beta Program.

The feature was found within WhatsApp version 2.21.60.11 by WABetaInfo (via 9to5Mac) for iOS users, though it was previously found for Android too, and while it isn't ready for the public yet, the site has tweeted images of what the feature will look like.

According to WABetaInfo, users will be able to listen to a voice message at normal speed - as you can now - as well as speed it up by 1.5x and 2.0x.

Yesterday @WABetaInfo has announced that @WhatsApp was working on 3 different playback speeds for voice messages, on WhatsApp for Android.

Today the same screenshots are taken from WhatsApp for iOS.

The feature is under development.



At the moment, the feature is in development so it is unclear when it will be available and it currently isn't known what steps will be required to speed up a voice message, but it will definitely be a feature welcomed by many users.

Voice messages are great - allowing users to send a long message to friends and family without having to type - but they can be a little tedious to listen when they head over a minute.

WABetaInfo also said WhatsApp will offer a Web Beta program for iOS and Android users but it didn't give a time frame for when we can expect to see the feature launch to the public.

