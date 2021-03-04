How to make a voice or video call on WhatsApp desktop

(Pocket-lint) - WhatsApp has long offered voice and video calls through its iPhone and Android apps, but the feature is now also available on its desktop app.

Making a voice or video call using WhatsApp's desktop app works in both portrait and landscape orientation, and appears in a resizeable standalone window on your computer so you have the freedom to move it around. It is also set to always be on top.

Currently, the feature is only available for one-to-one calls, but WhatsApp has said it has plans to include group voice and video calls in the future. All voice and video calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted.

Here's how to make a voice or video call using WhatsApp desktop and what you need.

To make or receive a voice or video call using WhatsApp desktop, you will need the following:

WhatsApp desktop app (available for Windows PC and Mac)

An audio and microphone output device

A camera for video calls

An active internet connection on your phone and computer. You phone needs to be online to establish the call, but the call won't go through your phone.

Grant permission to WhatsApp desktop to access your computer's microphone and camera.

It's worth noting that WhatsApp Desktop calling is only supported on MacOS 10.13 and newer, and Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 and newer.

Follow these super easy steps to make a voice call using WhatsApp desktop.

Open the WhatsApp desktop app on your computer Scan the QR code using your phone (open WhatsApp on your phone > Tap Settings > WhatsApp Web/Desktop) Open the individual chat with the person you want to make a call to Click on the voice call icon Tap on End Call when you're done

You can mute or unmute your microphone by clicking the microphone icon during the call. It's also possible to switch from a voice call to a video call during the call - more on that below.

To make a video call using WhatsApp desktop, follow the simple steps below:

Open the WhatsApp desktop app on your computer Scan the QR code using your phone (open WhatsApp on your phone > Tap Settings > WhatsApp Web/Desktop) Open the individual chat with the person you want to make a video call to Tap on the Video call icon Tap End Call when you're finished

As with voice calling, you can mute or unmute your microphone by clicking the microphone icon during the call. You can also turn your camera off by tapping on the camera icon during the call.

During a voice call with a contact, you can ask to switch to a video call, like you can with Apple's FaceTime for example.

To switch between a voice call and a video call using WhatsApp desktop, follow the steps below:

Follow the steps above to start a voice call with a contact During the call, hover over the Camera icon Click on the camera icon The contact you are talking to will then get the option to select OK or Switch to change the call to video, or Cancel to decline If they select OK or Switch, the voice call will switch over to video

Answering a voice or video call on WhatsApp desktop is very simple.

Three options will appear when someone voice calls you or video calls you and you have WhatsApp Desktop on and connected to your phone.

Accept will accept the call. Decline will decline the call and Ignore or "x" will ignore the call.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.