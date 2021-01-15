(Pocket-lint) - A beta version of WhatsApp for Android indicates a new feature, called Read Later, is likely on the way for all users.

Read Later will replace the existing Archived Chats feature, but it includes some additional improvements. The name may remind you of bookmarking services like Pocket, but it actually won't let you save links to read later. Instead, it lets you stow conversations so you are not distracted or annoyed by notifications. Any new messages from the chat silently arrive so as not to bother you.

You will not be notified about new messages from any chats saved to Read Later - whether it's a one-on-one chat or a group chat. And you can easily access your chats from Read Later whenever you want because there will be a shortcut visible at the top of your chats list.

WABetaInfo spotted the new Read Later feature in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.2.2.

Just imagine you're in a bunch of large group chats planning an event and you could care less about every tedious, minor update. But, at the same time, you don't want to leave the chat for good, and you may still want to occasionally peruse what's been said later to catch up.

That's where WhatApp's Read Later feature could come in handy. It's a niche experience, but certainly one we can all relate to in today's world. It appears as though you can always go to Read Later settings, as well, to move the messages back into the main chats list, should you wish.

You can become a WhatsApp beta tester now in order to test upcoming features, simply by signing up for the test program through Google Play.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.