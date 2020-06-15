WhatsApp payments launch in Brazil, "bringing it to everyone" soon

WhatsApp has launched digital payments, so you can now pay someone else via the app. It's only available in Brazil for now, but the intent is clear - WhatsApp says "we look forward to bringing it to everyone as we go forward."

It's not an independent offering though, as it relies on Facebook Pay to work - the WhatsApp Blog says "in the future, we want to make it possible for people and businesses to use the same card information across Facebook’s family of apps."

The blog post is also at pains to suggest that security is paramount, saying that a special six-digit PIN or fingerprint will be required to prevent unauthorized transactions.

To start, the system will support debit or credit cards from Banco do Brasil, Nubank, and Sicredi - using either Visa or Mastercard. WhatsApp says it has partnered with Cielo for now but is open to teaming up with other payment houses in future.

WhatsApp says the system will be helpful for businesses where customers can send a payment directly after sending a question or having conversations with the store.