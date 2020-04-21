WhatsApp and the World Health Organization (WHO) have joined forces to offer a new, free sticker pack to help people communicate throughout the coronavirus crisis and to remind users of the guidelines for staying healthy.

The new "Together at Home" stickers include those encouraging users to wash their hands, stay at home, and several celebrating the frontline healthcare workers who are working day and night to save lives.

"We’re excited to work with The World Health Organization to launch the 'Together at Home' sticker pack that will help people stay connected throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Stickers like these can be funny, educational and universal, breaking through language, age and other barriers," said WhatsApp in a blog post.

As well as English, the sticker pack is available with localised language options in Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

WhatsApp stickers launch a year-and-a-half ago and have become hugely popular since. The new pack represents the latest effort by owner Facebook and the chat app to help spread fun and friendly advice about the outbreak, while also enforcing measures to avoid the dissemination of false and fake information.

It has already limited the ability to forward messages in order to help prevent the spread of fake news.