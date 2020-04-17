Never lose your WhatsApp messages again

WhatsApp is a marvellous app - for so many people around the world it's become the default choice when it comes to getting in touch with friends, family and even colleagues.

That makes it critically important to many people, though, and means that when moving to a new phone we can often be faced with the scary thought of losing all of our chat history and media. With the help of iMyFone iTransor for WhatsApp, though, you'll be able to make sure that you never lose any of your valuable history on the app.

It's a superb solution to help you transfer, backup & restore your WhatsApp data, giving you all-important peace of mind as you use the social media network.

The better question might be to ask what iMyFone iTransor for WhatsApp can't do, as it offers so many options. The programme lets you backup your WhatsApp chat history, using multiple versions if you prefer, and then can really easily help you to either restore your WhatsApp to an older version, or to transfer your chats across to a new device.

That process works regardless of the OS of either phone, meaning that you can easily transfer your WhatsApp from an iPhone to an Android or from an Android to an iPhone.

It's a really straightforward plug-and-play system that will have you making the changes you want within a few clicks, and is a superb option if you want to keep your WhatsApp data safe. The fact that you can restore backups even if you're not moving phones means that it's a useful app even if you just want to roll back to an older set of chat histories for whatever reason.

Plus, right now iMyFone is celebrating its fifth anniversary, so there's a superb discount that you can take advantage of. You can get iMyFone iTransor for WhatsApp for 82% off its regular price, meaning that it costs just $14.98 instead of $69.95 - that's a huge saving for a great piece of software.

Say you've just decided to take the plunge, and jump aboard the Android train after a few years using Apple's iPhones. You could easily worry that the process will involve sadly waving goodbye to your chat histories on WhatsApp as you make the change - well, think again.

If you're wondering exactly how to transfer WhatsApp messages from an iPhone to an Android smartphone, it's a surprisingly simple process. After installing iMyFone iTransor for WhatsApp on your computer (whether it's a PC or a Mac), you can launch the programme, then select the option titled "Transfer WhatsApp between Devices".

That will let you select both the device you're transferring from and the one you want to put your chats onto - after you've connected them both to your computer using their USB cables.

You can then click "Transfer" to start the transfer, and sit back while it takes place. That's literally the whole process, making it an extremely simple and usable way to move your data without any complications or confusion.

All this means that if you're at all concerned about making sure that your WhatsApp data isn't blown to the winds whenever you change phone, you'd be well served by downloading iMyFone iTransor for WhatsApp to keep it safe long-term. Again, that amazing fifth anniversary sale means that right now the software is discounted by a massive 82%, so it's the perfect time to pick it up.