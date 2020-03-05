WhatsApp is testing secure chat backups

WhatsApp is constantly working on various different updates, the latest of which is seemingly a password-protected backup for your chat history.

This new feature is currently in the early stages of testing but is set to allow users to both encrypt and password protect chat history to prevent others from prying on your conversations.

This password protection can then be applied to your Google Drive backups of you WhatsApp histories to add an extra layer of security. So even if someone manages to get access to your cloud storage, they'll need the password to view the backups.

Password protection of chats is being tested on Android at the moment, specifically for Google Drive, but we'd expect to see the same system applied to WhatsApp on Apple iPhones too. It's not too much of a stretch to think password protected iCloud backups could be a thing in the near future.

This is, of course, in the early stages of testing and there are no guarantees the update will actually go live or when. The other interesting thing the company has been testing is self-destructing messages similar to the secret conversations available in Facebook Messenger, Telegram and other apps.

While you wait for new updates to the app, there are other changes you can enjoy. Dark mode, for instance, has finally rolled out of beta testing and is no available for both Android and iPhone users. We've written a simple step-by-step guide on how to turn it on.