WhatsApp is joining the dark(mode) side. The Facebook-owned app has begun testing a new dark mode in the Android version of its app.

Users who joined WhatsApp's Google Play Beta program are seeing a native "Dark theme" inside version 2.20.13 of the Android app, as first spotted by WABetaInfo. Keep in mind screenshots of this dark mode first leaked out nearly a year ago. So, we've long suspected that a WhatsApp dark mode was coming down the pike. If you'd like to try the new Dark theme option in WhatsApp, here's how.

Unfortunately, WhatsApp's Android beta program isn't currently accepting new signups. Don't fret; you can still use a trusted source, such as APKMirror, to download the exact beta version of WhatsApp - or the .APK - that you need to access Dark theme. Just follow these steps:

Go to APKMirror (the WhatsApp .APK (version 2.20.13) is here) on your Android. On the WhatsApp .APK download page, scroll down to the Download section. Tap the green link below Variant. On the next screen, scroll down until you see the green Download APK button. Tap the button to download the WhatsApp .APK to your device. Go to your Android phone’s Files app. Tap on the newly downloaded .APK. You may get a warning. Hit Continue and Install. Open the WhatsApp app. Go to Settings (tap on the triple-dot icon in the upper-right and tap on Settings). Go to Chats, and you should see a new option for “Theme.” Tap it. From there, you can choose Dark.

Some WhatsApp beta users are reporting see four theme options inside WhatsApp Settings: Light (black text on a white background), Dark (white text on a dark background), System Default (copies the Android Q system-wide theme that changes depending on time of day), and Set by Battery Saver (changes the theme depending on your battery settings).

The new Dark theme is currently limited to beta version of the Android app. It will likely publicly release soon. We assume it'll come to the iOS app, too. We've contacted WhatsApp for a comment and will report back when we know more.