WhatsApp adds Netflix trailer viewing without leaving chat

Users are reporting the discovery of a new, secret feature added to WhatsApp on iOS; the ability to watch Netflix movie and show trailers directly in chat.

It's not entirely clear whether the feature is only available on a beta version at present and therefore still to be rolled out (we haven't got it working in the UK yet, for example), readers of WABetaInfo have spotted it on their iPhones.

It could also only be regional at present, for testing purposes.

Effectively, as with videos from YouTube, Facebook and several other services, when you share a Netflix link to a specific show or film, it allows you and the recipient to view the trailer through "picture in picture" without leaving chat.

Of course, the recipient also needs an iOS device running a supported version of WhatsApp.

Android WhatsApp users are yet to receive the feature. It is not yet known when or even if they will get it.

WhatsApp itself hasn't officially confirmed the Netflix interaction, so we'll update when we find out more.

