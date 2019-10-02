WhatsApp is testing self-destructing messages

It seems that WhatsApp is developing and testing a new feature that includes self-destructing messages for even more privacy.

This new addition to the messaging app was first spotted in a beta version of the app by WABetaInfo. It is not yet available to everyone but shows that the new feature is in the works.

This self-destructing message feature essentially makes messages disappear after a set period of time. That timer currently gives users the option between five seconds and an hour. Though that might change in future according to user feedback.

This is not a new concept of course. There are other messaging apps that offer similar features. Facebook Messenger, Telegram and others already allow you to have "secret" conversations and to set time limits on messages to ensure they don't stick around. Fans of WhatsApp will no doubt be pleased with the addition of the new feature though.

WhatsApp already has the benefit of end-to-end encryption, this extra setting should make things even more secure. In future, if you have sensitive information to send, you won't need to worry about it being seen by unwanted eyes.

VideoProc is a complete video processing toolbox for both Windows and Mac that can easily edit, resize, convert, enhance, stabilize & adjust any (4K) videos easily videos from GoPro, DJI, iPhone and any devices at fully GPU accelerated speed. Especially skilled at processing 4K videos with 30fps / 60 fps /120 fps /240 fps, large-sized videos and high speed videos shot with 120fps/240fps and slow-mo videos. Free Download of VideoProc by visiting "GoPro Studio".