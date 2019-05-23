Facebook recently revealed all its messaging apps would soon be more woven tightly together, and apparently that's not just for communications and privacy purposes but also adverts, as WhatsApp will get them starting next year.

We've known for months now that Facebook-owned WhatsApp would soon follow its chat and social app peers in offering adverts. The company confirmed in November they would appear in the Status feature (which is like Facebook or Instagram’s Stories), but it didn't reveal when they would start. Now, Facebook has quietly announced adverts will arrive in its app in 2020.

During the recent Facebook Marketing Summit in the Netherlands, attendees photographed several presentation slides, which showed what the adverts would look like in the app, and tweeted them out. As you can see in the tweet below, the Status adverts take up the entire entire screen, like WhatsApp statuses do, but instead show a company name versus your contact at the top.

Coming Soon to @WhatsApp...



- WhatsApp Status (Stories) to get Ads in 2020



- WhatsApp for Businesses to get richer messaging format options



- WhatsApp product catalog to be integrated with existing Facebook Business Manager catalog



The Status area of the app is where users can post texts, photos, videos, and GIFs that can be viewed for just 24 hours - Snapchat style. Bringing adverts to this is a controversial move, which even lead to the resignation of one of the co-founders, Brian Acton, in the past.

However, after buying WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014, Facebook has constantly looked for ways to make money from its billions of users.