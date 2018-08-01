How to make WhatsApp group voice and video calls

You can now use WhatsApp to hold group calls with up to four people.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp announced last May at the annual F8 developer conference that it would soon offer group calling with both voice and video support. That feature is now live for users around the globe. Here's what you need to know about it.

WhatsApp, the popular messenger app, has long supported voice and video calls. The company recently said its users spend over two billion minutes on calls per day. Now, as an extension of those features, it is launching group calls for voice and video. That means you can start a one-on-one voice or video call, like normal, but then add multiple other participants to make it a group call.

Start by placing one-on-one voice call: Just open the chat with the contact you want to voice call, then tap Voice call (phone icon), and tap call. Alternatively, you can start by placing a video call: Open the chat with the contact you want to video call and tap Video call (camera icon).

Now, with group calling, WhatsApp has added a dedicated button for group calls, dubbed "add participant." After placing a one-on-one voice or video call, you will see a new "add participant button" in the top right corner. Tap it to add more contacts to the call.

You can make a group call with up to four people simultaneously.

Group calls are "always end-to-end encrypted," according to WhatsApp. They're also designed to "work reliably" in various network conditions.

The feature is rolling out to all WhatsApp users on iPhone and Android.