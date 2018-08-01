  1. Home
How to make WhatsApp group voice and video calls

|
- Group calling is finally here!

You can now use WhatsApp to hold group calls with up to four people.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp announced last May at the annual F8 developer conference that it would soon offer group calling with both voice and video support. That feature is now live for users around the globe. Here's what you need to know about it.

What is WhatsApp group calling?

WhatsApp, the popular messenger app, has long supported voice and video calls. The company recently said its users spend over two billion minutes on calls per day. Now, as an extension of those features, it is launching group calls for voice and video. That means you can start a one-on-one voice or video call, like normal, but then add multiple other participants to make it a group call.

How does WhatsApp group calling work?

Start a call

Start by placing one-on-one voice call: Just open the chat with the contact you want to voice call, then tap Voice call (phone icon), and tap call. Alternatively, you can start by placing a video call: Open the chat with the contact you want to video call and tap Video call (camera icon).

Add a participant

Now, with group calling, WhatsApp has added a dedicated button for group calls, dubbed "add participant." After placing a one-on-one voice or video call, you will see a new "add participant button" in the top right corner. Tap it to add more contacts to the call.

How many people can join a WhatsApp group call?

You can make a group call with up to four people simultaneously.

Is WhatsApp group calling secure and reliable?

Group calls are "always end-to-end encrypted," according to WhatsApp. They're also designed to "work reliably" in various network conditions.

When will WhatsApp group calling be available?

The feature is rolling out to all WhatsApp users on iPhone and Android.

