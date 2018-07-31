Following on Apple's announcement of FaceTime video calling, WhatsApp has announced that it is adding group voice and video calling capabilities, too.

WhatsApp users will be able to make a group call with four people on either voice or video in just a few easy steps.

As you'd expect, these calls will include end-to-end encryption in the same way as any WhatsApp message.

Group voice and video calling will also be available on both iPhone and Android devices starting today.

The updated feature is currently rolling out to the app and should be on your phone soon.

To get started with a group call, simply start a one-on-one voice or video call and press the button in the top right corner of the screen to add more friends to the call.

This addition to WhatsApp is a long-time coming and perhaps a little overdue as other apps like Skype have had this capability for a while. However, with over a billion monthly users sending messages and making calls on the app, this update is bound to please many people.