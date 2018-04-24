You now have to be 16 or older to use WhatsApp in Europe

If you live in Europe and let your kids use WhatsApp to communicate with friends and family, that's about to change.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is banning anyone under 16 years old from using the app in Europe. It’s changing the age limit by three years ahead of the European data privacy rules that go into effect 25 May. In regions outside of Europe, the minimum age to use WhatsApp is still 13. You can read the new rule in WhatsApp's updated Terms of Service agreement. We've also included it below:

"If you live in a country in the European Region, you must be at least 16 years old to use our Services or such greater age required in your country to register for or use our Services. If you live in any other country except those in the European Region, you must be at least 13 years old to use our Services or such greater age required in your country to register for or use our Services. In addition to being of the minimum required age to use our Services under applicable law, if you are not old enough to have authority to agree to our Terms in your country, your parent or guardian must agree to our Terms on your behalf."

In the next few weeks, when users in Europe log in to the messaging app, they’ll be prompted to confirm their age when accepting the new terms of service and an updated privacy policy. In a blog post, WhatsApp said it "cares deeply about your privacy and security," and that it's making other changes apart from raising the age limit. For instance, it'll now allow you to download a copy of your data.

This feature, called Request Account Info, will be rolling out to all users around the globe. You can learn more about it from here.