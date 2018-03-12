WhatsApp set a weirdly specific time limit for deleting sent messages
- The window has been increased by up to 10x
Have you ever sent a quick message that you quickly regretted?
Yeah, same here. It really makes us wish messenger services had, like, some sort of undo button. Enter: WhatsApp. Starting last year, it let you delete sent messages. But there are a couple of caveats to this much-welcomed feature, like that you had to delete it within the first seven minutes. However, WhatsApp just updated, and it increased this window for deleting sent messages by up to 10 times.
A new WhatsApp for iOS update (2.18.31) is available on AppStore.— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 8, 2018
It is a bug fixes update, but it has the new “Delete for everyone” limit, that’s 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds.
The feature, dubbed “delete for everyone”, now gives you more than an hour to delete any messages you send on the platform. According to WABetaInfoover on Twitter, WhatsApp has quietly pushed this change alongside bug fixes. You now have exactly 1 hour and 8 minutes and 16 seconds to delete a message after you send it, which is a weirdly specific amount of time for WhatsApp to choose.
- 15 secret WhatsApp tricks you might not know about
- How to get Siri to read out your WhatsApp messages
There’sno reason given for why the time limit has been increased. We've contacted the company for a comment to learn more. In the meantime, check out Pocket-lint's WhatsApp guide for more handy tips and tricks. We also have this guide on the "delete for everyone" feature.
- WhatsApp set a weirdly specific time limit for deleting sent messages
- Mario in Google Maps: How to find Mario Time and its Easter egg
- Amazon Music Unlimited gains more voice control, makes finding music even easier
- Which is the best music streaming service in the UK? Apple Music vs Spotify vs Google Play Music vs Amazon Music Unlimited
- Samsung Galaxy S9 AR Emoji explained: What are they and how do you use them?
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- Spotify disables hack that granted free access to Premium tier
- Netflix mobile previews coming to phones soon, if you're lucky you might already have it
- Cortana in Windows 10: How it works on the taskbar and in Microsoft Edge
- Google I/O 2018: How to watch and what to expect
Comments