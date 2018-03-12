WhatsApp set a weirdly specific time limit for deleting sent messages

Have you ever sent a quick message that you quickly regretted?

Yeah, same here. It really makes us wish messenger services had, like, some sort of undo button. Enter: WhatsApp. Starting last year, it let you delete sent messages. But there are a couple of caveats to this much-welcomed feature, like that you had to delete it within the first seven minutes. However, WhatsApp just updated, and it increased this window for deleting sent messages by up to 10 times.

A new WhatsApp for iOS update (2.18.31) is available on AppStore.

It is a bug fixes update, but it has the new “Delete for everyone” limit, that’s 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 8, 2018

The feature, dubbed “delete for everyone”, now gives you more than an hour to delete any messages you send on the platform. According to WABetaInfoover on Twitter, WhatsApp has quietly pushed this change alongside bug fixes. You now have exactly 1 hour and 8 minutes and 16 seconds to delete a message after you send it, which is a weirdly specific amount of time for WhatsApp to choose.

There’sno reason given for why the time limit has been increased. We've contacted the company for a comment to learn more. In the meantime, check out Pocket-lint's WhatsApp guide for more handy tips and tricks. We also have this guide on the "delete for everyone" feature.