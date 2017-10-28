WhatsApp now lets you delete sent messages - here's how it works

Have you ever sent a quick message that you quickly regretted?

Yeah, same here. It really makes us wish messenger services had, like, some sort of undo button. Enter: WhatsApp. Starting now, it lets you delete sent messages. But there are a couple of caveats to this much-welcomed feature, which we sorted suspected was coming, as we saw last month that WhatsApp was testing the ability to recall sent messages. Anyway, here's what you need to know about it.

Update and open the WhatsApp app on your phone. Go to the chat with the message you wish to delete. Tap and hold the message, then choose Delete from the menu. You can also select more messages to delete multiple messages at once. Then, tap Delete, and then tap Delete for Everyone.

Yes. To delete a sent message, you must decide to do so within the first seven minutes. So, you can't send a late message, then wake up the next morning, and erase it. Also, your recipient will see a "This message was deleted" notice, which won't look suspicious or anything. Furthermore, for messages to be deleted for everyone, both you and your recipient must be using the latest version of WhatsApp.

It's now rolling out to WhatsApp users on Android, iPhone, and Windows Phone.

Check out WhatApp's help center.