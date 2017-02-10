How to enable WhatsApp's two-step verification on iPhone and Android

WhatsApp recently implemented two-step verification in its popular messaging app for both Android and iOS, and you're going to want to enable it as soon as it's available for your phone.

Two-step verification, also often called two-factor verification, is a feature implemented in many popular communication apps and services. Most email providers have it, as do Twitter and iTunes, and it essentially buts an extra obstacle in the way for people wanting to log in to your personal accounts. It does this by requiring a second step to logging in to your account, usually through sending an SMS to a verified phone number of your choice.

Needless to say, having it switched on is much safer than not having it at all, even if it makes logging in take a few seconds longer.

Open WhatsApp on your iPhone, hit "Settings" in the bottom corner. Go to "Account" then "Two-Step Verification". Tap "enable" and then you'll be asked for a six-digit passcode. Type in your chosen passcode, then repeat it on the next screen. In the next screen you're asked for an email address, which you also have to repeat just in case you need to reset your password.

Open WhatsApp on your Android phone, hit the three-dot menu icon in the top right corner, then tap "Settings". Go to "Account" then "Two-Step Verification". Tap "enable" and then you'll be asked for a six-digit passcode. Type in your chosen passcode, then repeat it on the next screen. In the next screen you're asked for an email address, which you also have to repeat just in case you need to reset your password.

That's it, you're done and have added an extra protective layer on to your WhatsApp account.

Once you've enabled the security measure on your phone, you carry on using your WhatsApp as normal. The only thing that changes now is that if you register WhatsApp on a new phone linked to the same phone number, you'll be asked to type in your Passcode.