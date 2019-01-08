37 secret WhatsApp tricks you might not know about

WhatsApp. Wonderful, wonderful, WhatsApp. The messaging service that made BBM look boring and text messages redundant.

Of course there are now heaps of messaging services around, but WhatsApp had a massive head start on almost all of them, meaning it has tonnes of features.

For those familiar with the beauty of the service, here are some secret tips you might not know about, mixed in with a few standard tips for those new to WhatsApp.

WhatsApp allows you to send photos and videos to contacts, as well as share a contact or document but you can also send your location. This is very handy if you're meeting a friend somewhere, especially if you opt for Share Live Location, which allows your contact to see your Live Location for the duration you choose so they can track you. Duration times are set at 15 minutes, 1 hour or 8 hours.

iOS: Chat > Specific chat > Tap on "+" to the left of the message box > Location > Share Live Location > Select time frame.

Android: Chat > Specific chat > Tap on the paperclip to the right of the message box > Location > Share Live Location > Select time frame.

Someone might have sent you their address or you might remember talking about a specific programme or film but you don't want to scroll through all your messages to try and find what you're looking for. At the top of all your chats on iOS there is a search bar. On Android there's a search icon.

You can type anything into the search bar, from the start of a town name if you're looking for an address to a specific word and all the chats with that word will appear below as specific messages. Clicking on a respective result will take you to that part of the chat conversation you had.

If you want to search a specific chat rather than all of your chats, this is possible too. Maybe you had a conversation about a specific meeting place, or they sent you their other contact number or their address for example.

iOS: Chats > Specific chat > Tap on contact info at the top > Chat Search > Type in the search bar that appears at the top of that specific chat.

Android: Chats > Specific chat > Open the menu top right > Search > Type in the search bar that appears at the top of that specific chat.

WhatsApp isn't just for instant messages, you can use it to make video and voice calls too. WhatsApp calling uses your internet connection rather than your plan's minutes.

iOS & Android: Chats > Specific chat > Press the call icon or video icon in the top right corner.

Who is really your favourite person? It might not be who you think. There is a way to find the people you send the most messages to and how much storage each person takes up, among other things.

iOS & Android: Settings > Data and Storage Usage > Storage Usage > Select Contact.

If you've got a limited data allowance, you don't want WhatsApp munching it all away. Thankfully, you can customise when media is allowed to download, as well as ensure calls use as little data as possible.

iOS & Android: Settings > Data and Storage Usage > Media Auto-Download > Switch to Wi-Fi only to save your data.

If you're worried about your data usage, you can find out exactly how much you are using. You'll get a breakdown of total number of sent and received messages, as well as data sent and received.

iOS & Android: Settings > Account > Data Usage > Network Usage.

WhatsApp isn't limited to your mobile phone. There's a web app that syncs everything from your phone and there's a desktop app too. Go to https://web.whatsapp.com/ or download the desktop app from download it from whatsapp.com/download/

You'll then need to open WhatsApp on your phone > Settings > WhatsApp Web/Desktop > Scan the QR code on the browser or Desktop app > Follow the instructions.

Both the web and desktop app will serve up chats and alerts on your computer, allowing you to reply quickly and easily. Your phone will need to be connected for it to work though so if you lose your connection, the web app will stop syncing until you get your phone connection back. Read more about how it works in our separate feature.

WhatsApp has a standard wallpaper, which will appear as a background on all of your chats. You can change this wallpaper though, with options including solid colours, your own photos as well as a collection of images from WhatsApp itself.

iOS: Settings > Chats > Chat Wallpaper > Choose Wallpaper Library, Solid Colours or Photos.

Android: Settings > Chats > Chat Wallpaper > Choose Wallpaper Library, Solid Colours, Gallery, Default or No Wallpaper.

WhatsApp's last seen feature allows you to see when someone last checked WhatsApp, as well as allow users to see when you last checked. If a contact hasn't disabled last seen, it will appear under their name at the top of an open chat. To disable last seen:

iOS & Android: Settings > Account > Privacy > Last Seen > Switch to Nobody.

Those blue ticks can get you in a whole world of trouble, especially when you don't reply instantly and someone sees you have read their messages. You can turn them off, but it's worth noting that if you do, you won't get read receipts for your messages either.

Apple users: If you get Siri to read the message, the blue ticks won't appear so this could be a good way to read a message without the sender knowing you have. Android users: If you read your messages in notifications, the sender won't get the blue ticks.

iOS: Settings > Account > Privacy > Toggle off Read Receipts.

Android: Settings > Account > Privacy > Untick Read Receipts.

Ever passed your phone to a friend and instantly panicked about the messages they might see come through? Yeah, we haven't either. For those who have, you can turn off message previews on iOS so only the contact's name will appear, rather than their life story, or you can turn off notifications altogether.

iOS: Settings > Notifications > Toggle off Show Preview / Settings > Notifications > Toggle off Show Notifications.

Android offers a range of notification controls. Within the WhatsApp app itself, you can turn off high priority notifications - those that will pop-up at the top of the screen. Or you can control the notifications at a system level to keep details private or remove them completely.

Android: Settings > Notifications > Toggle off Use high priority notifications.

You might not want everyone to see your profile picture, especially if you're part of several groups where you don't know everyone in the group. Or perhaps you just fancy being a little mysterious for the day. Either way, you can choose if everyone, no-one, or only your contacts see your picture.

iOS & Android: Settings > Account > Privacy > Profile Photo.

There are plenty of reasons why you might want to block a contact so we won't ask why. We will just let you know that if you block a contact, you won't be able to send or receive messages, or make or receive calls from them and even if you unblock them, you won't see any messages sent to you whilst they were blocked.

iOS & Android: Chats > Specific chat > Tap on contact subject at the top > Scroll down to the bottom > Block Contact.

Sharing photos and video on WhatsApp is great, but you might not want it added to your phone's gallery. On Android, a folder is created in the gallery by default, while on iOS, it saves to your camera roll. If you don't want that, you can turn it off.

iOS: Settings > Chats > Toggle off Save to Camera Roll.

Android: Settings > Chats > Toggle off Show Media in Gallery.

It's also possible to change the automatic image and video preferences for specific chats. You might want to make sure images are always saved from your family for example, while you'd prefer not to have all images from a group chat in your gallery or camera roll.

All chats are set to default unless you change them individually but there is the option to always save images and videos from a contact or never save them.

iOS: Chat > Specific chat > Tap on contact or subject at top of display > Save to Camera Roll > Set to Always or Never.

If you want to download and view the data Facebook-owned WhatsApp collects on you, you can download and view a data report.

iOS and Android: Settings > Account > Request Account Info > Request Report.

Ever been talking about multiple things in a WhatsApp chat and need to reply to a specific message? WhatsApp allows you to reply to a particular message, presenting it above your reply to make it easy for the person or people you are messaging to see what you are replying to.

iOS: Chats > Specific chat > Specific message > Swipe left to right on message > Type in your reply and hit send.

Android: Chats > Specific chat > Specific message > Long Press > Hit reply.

Sometimes certain words need more emphasis and shouty caps just don't cut it. Don't worry, WhatsApp allows you to make whichever words or phrases you want bold, italic, or strikethrough them altogether.

iOS & Android: Add an asterisk either side of the word or phrase for *bold*. Add an underscore either side of the word or phrase for _italic_. Add a tildes to either side of the word or phase for ~strikethrough~.

Don't have time to write out a lengthy reply or just can't be bothered to? No problem. WhatsApp allows you to send voice messages to your contacts which is great if you're walking somewhere for example, making constant typing a bit of a pain.

iOS & Android: Chats > Specific chat > Tap the microphone on the right of the message box > Press and hold the microphone while you record your message. Warning, it send automatically after you lift your finger off.

Ever been out and about, read a chat and then completely forgot to reply? We do it all the time. There is a way to mark important chats with dot to remind you to go back to it though.

iOS: Chats > Swipe left to right > Mark as Unread.

Android: Long press chat > Open Menu > Mark as Unread.

If you're prone to forgetting to reply to messages, you can also pin a chat so it appears at the top of all your chats, including above new and unread chats, rather than just marking it as unread. It's only possible to pin three chats though so don't get too complacent with your replying.

iOS: Chats > Swipe left to right > Pin Chat.

Android: Long press chat > Press the pin at the top of the screen.

Group chats can be the worst. You might not be able to leave the conversation, but you can mute notifications so you aren't awakened every time someone throws in their two cents.

iOS: Chats > Open the group chat / chat > Tap the subject to get the Group Info / Contact Info screen > Mute > Select how long you want to mute it for.

Android: Chats > Open chat > Menu button > Mute.

Archive Chat allows you to hide a conversation from your Chats screen. It does not delete the chat - it just allows you to remove it from your main chat screen without losing it, helping you organise your conversations.

You can archive groups or individual chats, and they will disappear until you pull down from the top of the Chats display and tap the Archived Chats tab. You can also archive all chats.

iOS: Chats > Specific chat > Swipe right to left > Archive / Settings > Chats > Archive All Chats.

Android: Chats > Long press on chat > Press the archive folder at top right of the screen

To make sure you don't lose any of your chats if you lose your device or you switch devices, make sure you back up your chats to iCloud or Google Drive. Unfortunately if you are switching between iOS and Android and vice versa, there is no simple way to move your chats over so be prepared to lose them. Also, be aware that archived chats are no longer encrypted.

iOS & Android: Settings > Chats > Chat Backup > Back Up Now.

If you want to keep all the contacts you are chatting with on your WhatsApp but you want to clear all your messages, WhatsApp gives you an easy option to do this.

iOS: Settings > Chats > Clear All Chats.

Want a clean WhatsApp slate? Start from scratch by deleting all of your chats. It means you'll get rid of everything though, not just the content f the chats but you'll have to start a new chat for every contact too.

iOS: Settings > Chats > Delete All Chats.

If you want to clear or delete a specific chat without losing all of your chats, then it's possible to do this too.

iOS: Chats > Specific chat > Swipe right to left > Tap the three dots > Clear Chat / Delete Chat.

Android: Chats > Specific chat > Tap the menu top right > More > Clear Chat

Some messages are more important than others. Whether it's a date you need to remember, or a good restaurant you've been recommended. It's possible to bookmark these messages and find them all easily in the Starred Messages section.

iOS: Chats > Specific chat > Specific message > Double tap or hold down and press star.

Android: Chats > Specific chat > Specific message > Hold down and press star.

Just as you can star a specific message within a chat, you can also delete a specific message within a chat. You can also "delete for everyone" but you have to do this within 1 hour and 8 minutes and 16 seconds.

Choosing delete for everyone will also result in a message appearing in the chat saying the message has been deleted which although looks suspicious, could be better than whatever message you sent in the first place.

iOS & Android: Chats > Specific chat > Press and hold on specific message you want to delete > Press Delete.

Ever had a free evening and wanted to ask several of your friends if they are around without having to open up each chat to ask them separately?

You can send a broadcast message to a list of contacts with it appearing as though you've asked them individually. Great for saving time, terrible if they all reply yes.

iOS: Chats > Broadcast Lists > New List > Add contacts.

Android: Chats > Menu > New Broadcast.

There is nothing more annoying than seeing those blue ticks appear without a reply following soon after. If you want to torture yourself a little more and find out when your message was actually read and how long you've been ignored for, you can. We don't advise it though.

iOS: Chats > Specific chat > Specific message > Swipe right to left.

Android: Chats > Specific chat > Specific message > Press and hold > Tap the info "i" icon at the top.

Apple users can get Siri to read any unread WhatsApp messages, once you have followed the steps to give the personal assistant access. You can also get Siri to reply to the message with your voice or start a new message to a contact.

iOS: "Hey Siri, read my last WhatsApp message" > "Hey Siri, send a WhatsApp message to [contact]"

Apple users can see which contacts they have unread messages from without opening the WhatsApp app by adding the WhatsApp Recent Chats widget to their device. Up to eight of your latest chats will appear within the recent chats widget when you swipe left to right from your main home screen or lock screen.

The widget shows the circular profile picture icon with a number of how many unread chats you have from that particular contact. You can then click on the chat you want to read and WhatsApp will open on that specific chat.

iOS: Swipe left to right from your lock screen or your main home screen > Scroll down to the Edit icon at the bottom > Add the WhatsApp Recent Chats icon > Rearrange the order of your widgets.

There might be certain contacts you want to know instantly if they are calling or messaging you. To make sure they don't blend into the crowd, you can change their specific alert tones so you recognise when that particular person has sent you a message or is WhatsApp calling you.

iOS & Android: Chats > Specific chat > Tap on contact name at top > Custom Notifications.

Do you have a few extra special people you talk to all the time via WhatsApp? We do too. You can create a shortcut for specific conversations on Android, making it easier to access those chats you need all the time.

Android: Chats > Specific chat > Menu > More > Add Shortcut or Chats > Press and hold individual chat > Menu > Add Chat Shortcut.

If you're prone to forgetting dates mentioned in various chats, it's possible to automatically create an event directly from WhatsApp on iOS.

iOS: Press and hold date within chat > Create Event.